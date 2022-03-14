Justices Told 8th Circ. Copyright Ruling Hurts Many Industries

By Tiffany Hu (March 14, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has been asked to overturn an Eighth Circuit ruling that architectural floor plans are subject to copyright protection, with a group of real estate companies arguing that the appeals court's decision will "seriously harm multiple national industries." In a March 7 certiorari petition docketed Friday, Columbia House of Brokers Realty Inc. said the Eighth Circuit misinterpreted copyright law when it found that floor plans made by architect Charles James and his firm Designworks Homes Inc. did not fall under an exception under the statute allowing others to make "pictures, paintings, photographs, or other pictorial representations of the...

