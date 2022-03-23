Kilpatrick Townsend Adds Abelman IP Expert In NY

By Parker Quinlan (March 23, 2022, 11:10 AM EDT) -- Intellectual property firm Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP has hired Jennifer R. Waitman as a partner on its copyright, trademark and advertising team in New York. The move to Kilpatrick Townsend comes for Waitman after a nearly 24-year career at Abelman Frayne & Schwab, where she worked on international trademark prosecution and Chinese intellectual property law, Kilpatrick said in its March 14 announcement of the move. Waitman made the move to Kilpatrick in part because she says it will better serve her clients. "I left because I loved Kilpatrick Townsend's reputation for working with many of the world's most recognized brands," Waitman...

