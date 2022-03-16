Clifford Chance Adds Hogan Lovells Antitrust Law Expert

By Jack Rodgers (March 16, 2022, 11:56 AM EDT) -- Clifford Chance LLP has added an antitrust attorney with nearly two decades of experience to its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Monday. Leigh Oliver joins the firm as a partner from Hogan Lovells, where she has practiced for 17 years, according to her LinkedIn profile. Oliver's work includes bet-the-company merger control issues, state and federal antitrust investigations, and client advisement in the health care, aerospace and other industrial industries, the firm said. In a statement, Oliver said she was excited to join Clifford Chance. "Clifford Chance's antitrust team is well respected around the globe, and I'm delighted to join them...

