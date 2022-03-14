RM Sotheby's Sued In Del. For Pilfering Ex-Worker's Clients

By Jeff Montgomery (March 14, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A former president of an RM Sotheby's-affiliated classic car auction who left to start a similar business sued the one he left behind in Delaware Chancery Court on Monday, alleging a conspiracy to steal and mislead the new venture's customers and violate a broad employee liability release. Kenneth Ahn, founder of Broad Arrow Group, which now competes with RM Sotheby's affiliate RM Auctions, said in his complaint that RM Sotheby's has created fake websites and social media accounts and sent multiple emails to clients and potential clients. The "campaign of deception," he said, aimed to confuse customers and interfere with Broad...

