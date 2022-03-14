6th Circ. Extinguishes Row Over House Fire Coverage

By Hope Patti (March 14, 2022, 9:41 PM EDT) -- In an unpublished opinion issued Monday, the Sixth Circuit affirmed Westfield Insurance Co.'s win in a coverage dispute over a house fire, finding that the policy was invalid after the named insured died even though her children were still paying the premium after it renewed. A Michigan federal court correctly granted summary judgment in favor of the insurer, a three-judge panel held, saying Della Shields' children, Boby Davis and Yvonne Jones, are not entitled to reformation of a June 2018 insurance policy in the absence of a valid contract. "The equities may well weigh in the plaintiffs' favor — it is...

