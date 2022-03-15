How Multinationals Can Withstand US-China Trade Conflict

By Pamela Davis, Cari Stinebower and Jacob Harding (March 15, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The growing economic and political tension between the U.S. and China has placed multinationals with operations in China in a tenuous position — comply with U.S. laws, sanctions or other orders, and in return, suffer economic backlash, or worse, from the Chinese government or consumers. For decades, the U.S. has sought to promote democratic values through implementation of laws and regulations related to trade and investments with extraterritorial applicability, including prohibitions against transactions with certain individuals and entities, restrictions regarding dispositions of certain goods, and prohibitions against specific conduct, such as bribery. Stating the obvious, multinational companies subject to U.S. jurisdiction...

