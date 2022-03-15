Payment Co. Asks To Exit 'Bare-Bones' $75M Forex Fraud Suit

By Nathan Hale (March 15, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT) -- One of the U.K.'s biggest digital payment companies has asked a Florida federal judge to release it from a proposed class action brought by hundreds of investors, saying they can't prove it knowingly took part in an alleged global scheme they claim defrauded them out of millions through the foreign exchange trading platform RoFx.net. In a motion to dismiss filed Monday in Miami, ePayments Systems Ltd. argued that the investors' amended complaint fails to establish that U.S. courts have jurisdiction over it and includes "bare-bones" allegations regarding the company's role in the purported fraud that fall "woefully short" of federal pleading...

