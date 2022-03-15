Blank Rome Adds Liskow & Lewis Corporate Pro In Houston

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 15, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Blank Rome LLP has beefed up its corporate, mergers and acquisitions, and securities group in Houston, as part of a wider effort to expand its influence in the region and its energy sector. Blank Rome announced Monday that it had hired Nina Bianchi Skinner, who has spent the last seven years at Liskow & Lewis and led the firm's business and banking law practice group. Throughout her career, Skinner has experience working as a corporate and M&A adviser to energy, industrial, manufacturing and services companies of varying sizes, the firm said. Blank Rome Managing Partner and CEO Grant S. Palmer said...

