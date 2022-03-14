DC Circ. Judge Says ConEd, Linden's Tariffs Unreasonable

By Khorri Atkinson (March 14, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit judge suggested Monday that a formula used by federal energy regulators to allocate the cost of two transmission-upgrade projects in New Jersey appears to impose "wildly disproportionate" obligations among electric-grid users, endorsing a key argument of a petition brought by Consolidated Edison Co. and Linden VFT LLC. U.S. Circuit Judge Neomi Rao asserted this view while a three-judge panel probed the two utility companies' contention that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's formula should be vacated and remanded because it is "grossly disproportionate" and that they received little to no benefits yet covered most of the projects' costs. The companies accused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS