Mushroom Co-Op Seeks To Nix Winn-Dixie's Price-Fixing Suit

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 15, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- United Mushroom Farms Cooperative Inc. has asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to dismiss Winn-Dixie's antitrust claims alleging it worked with the Eastern Mushroom Marketing Cooperative to fix mushroom prices, arguing that the supermarket chain doesn't have evidence of a conspiracy. United Mushroom told U.S. District Judge Berle M. Schiller in a memorandum supporting its motion for judgment as a matter of law on Monday that Winn-Dixie failed to show that the mushroom grower participated in a conspiracy to restrain trade or that it was involved in pricing decisions, and that the market's claims should fail outright. "There is simply no evidence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS