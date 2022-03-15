Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mushroom Co-Op Seeks To Nix Winn-Dixie's Price-Fixing Suit

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 15, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- United Mushroom Farms Cooperative Inc. has asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to dismiss Winn-Dixie's antitrust claims alleging it worked with the Eastern Mushroom Marketing Cooperative to fix mushroom prices, arguing that the supermarket chain doesn't have evidence of a conspiracy.

United Mushroom told U.S. District Judge Berle M. Schiller in a memorandum supporting its motion for judgment as a matter of law on Monday that Winn-Dixie failed to show that the mushroom grower participated in a conspiracy to restrain trade or that it was involved in pricing decisions, and that the market's claims should fail outright.

"There is simply no evidence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!