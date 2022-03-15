Full Fed. Circ. Told To Take Crack At Split Narcan Ruling

By Andrew Karpan (March 15, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The owner of the opioid overdose medication brand Narcan accused a split federal appeals court of inventing a "new standard" for using older inventions to invalidate patents and wants the full appeals court to reject it. The en banc petition landed at the Federal Circuit on Monday and came from Adapt Pharma, a company that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. bought for $735 million in 2018. The company primarily makes Narcan, a nasal spray that administers the drug naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdoses. U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti, over in New Jersey, ruled in June 2020 after a two-week bench trial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS