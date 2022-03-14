Jan. 6 Defendant Pleads Guilty After US Admits Botching Case

By Ryan Boysen (March 14, 2022, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas man said Monday he'll plead guilty to one count of assaulting an officer during the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a surprise outcome that allows him to avoid even more serious charges and which comes after prosecutors admitted they broke the law by losing track of him in the federal court system. At an afternoon arraignment hearing conducted over Zoom, attorney William L. Shipley repeatedly demanded that his client, Lucas Denney, be allowed to plead guilty to the single count of assaulting an officer he's been charged with. The move appeared to take both the government and U.S. District...

