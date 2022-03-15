CBD Co. Wants Cooley Sanctioned Over Patent Row Tactics

By Sam Reisman (March 15, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- CBD company Pure Hemp Collective told the Federal Circuit on Monday that it should still get nearly $300,000 in legal fees from a patent infringement suit and said opposing counsel from law firm Cooley LLP should be sanctioned for conduct during the litigation. Pure Hemp claimed it had secured an "unequivocal" win against United Cannabis Corp. and was indisputably the prevailing party in the underlying case, and accused Cooley attorneys of keeping the spurious lawsuit alive past the point where it was tenable. United Cannabis, or UCANN, sued Pure Hemp for infringement on a patent covering a liquid formula for a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS