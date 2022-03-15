States Fight Shkreli's Bid To Pause Monetary Penalty

By Nadia Dreid (March 15, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Seven states that helped the Federal Trade Commission win an antitrust case against "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli are lining up to implore a New York federal judge not to allow him to put off paying the $64.6 million judgment against him while he appeals. Shkreli, the incarcerated pharmaceutical executive, asked U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote about a week ago to be allowed to post shares of Phoenixus AG, a biopharmaceutical company in which Shkreli is the largest shareholder, in lieu of the $64.6 million in net profits that the court has ordered him to disgorge — at least while he appeals...

