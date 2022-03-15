High Court May Be Closer To Tweaking Website Immunity Law

By Y. Peter Kang (March 15, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Justice Clarence Thomas' recent statement that the U.S. Supreme Court should weigh in on the scope of a federal law granting immunity to third-party internet content providers may be a signal that the nation's top court is closer to taking up a case and issuing a ruling that could significantly impact tech companies, experts said. Although the Supreme Court on March 7 denied a petition for certiorari in Jane Doe v. Facebook Inc., in which a Texas woman accuses Facebook of facilitating and benefiting from child sex trafficking, Justice Thomas said that the immunity afforded to online platforms should be revisited...

