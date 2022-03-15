Akebia Hit With Investor Suit Over Anemia Drug Disclosure

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 15, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Kidney drug company Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is facing a shareholder suit that accuses it of misrepresenting the regulatory approval chances for an anemia therapy it had in the works, which an investor said pushed down trading prices for the company's shares by nearly 75%. In a suit filed Monday, investor David Deputy, a Pomerantz LLP client, accused Akebia and three of its executives of overstating the "overall commercial and regulatory prospects" for vadadustat, a drug candidate the company hoped would treat anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease. Deputy claims that in September 2020, when Akebia announced that results for a...

