Boies Schiller White Collar Partner Jumps To Munger Tolles

By Justin Wise (March 15, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A Boies Schiller Flexner LLP white collar defense attorney who once served as a top lawyer in the U.S. Department of Justice has departed and joined Munger Tolles & Olson LLP, making her the latest Boies Schiller partner to leave the firm in recent years. California-based Munger Tolles said Monday that Lauren Bell had joined its Washington, D.C., office as a partner, where she will focus on white collar defense, investigations and civil litigation. Bell arrives after less than two years at Boies Schiller, which she had joined in June 2020 after previously serving as senior counsel to the assistant attorney general...

