Zebra Tech To Buy $875M Machine Vision Biz Matrox Imaging

By Charlie Innis (March 15, 2022, 12:38 PM EDT) -- Zebra Technologies, advised by Osler Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, said Tuesday it plans to pay $875 million to buy Matrox Imaging, a supplier for the machine vision and medical imaging industries, with help from Stikeman Elliott LLP. Zebra Technologies Corp. said the deal will help it sell more automation and vision technology products and boost its technical expertise in machine learning and deep learning. Matrox Imaging, a subsidiary of Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd., makes 3D sensors, smart cameras, vision controllers and other components and systems for medical imaging, automotive and semiconductor manufacturers. Founded in 1976, the company is based in Montreal,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS