Boston Activist Charged With Charity Fraud, COVID-19 Scam

By Chris Villani (March 15, 2022, 10:37 AM EDT) -- A prominent Boston anti-violence advocate was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with illegally obtaining COVID-19 benefits and using money invested in her nonprofit to pay personal expenses, including a vacation and restaurants. Monica Cannon-Grant, who in 2020 was named "Bostonian of the Year" by Boston Globe Magazine, was charged along with her husband, Clark Grant, in an 18-count indictment. According to prosecutors, the couple received over $1 million in donations from 2017 to 2021 to their charity, Violence in Boston. They also accepted grant money, including a $6,000 grant in 2019 from the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, which was...

