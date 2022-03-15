Southwest Gas Calls Icahn's Special Meeting Idea 'Flawed'

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 15, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Activist investor Carl Icahn's attempt to force Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. to hold a special stockholder meeting to elect new directors goes against both Delaware law and the company's bylaws and should be denied, the natural gas company told Delaware's Court of Chancery at a hearing Tuesday. In a videoconference Tuesday before Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick, the company said Icahn is trying to force a vote on his proposal to hold a special meeting only because he failed to get the regulatory approvals necessary to put his slate of directors up for election at the company's 2022 annual meeting. The special...

