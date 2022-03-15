AutoStore Kicks Off Ocado Patent Trial Denying IP Disclosure

By Christopher Crosby (March 15, 2022, 2:35 PM GMT) -- AutoStore kicked off its patent trial against Ocado on Tuesday by arguing that Russian law cannot be imposed to short-circuit claims by the Norwegian robotics company that the grocery delivery giant allegedly infringed its intellectual property. Vernon Flynn QC said at the start of the High Court trial that Norwegian law, not Russian, applies to a dispute over whether AutoStore inadvertently disclosed its novel technology to the public in 2010 and 2011. AutoStore is suing its former business partner for allegedly infringing patents behind vertical grid robotics systems that are used in the grocery chain's warehouses. The first week of the...

