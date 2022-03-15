Wind-Up Of Woodford Fund Could Stretch Into 2023

By Najiyya Budaly (March 15, 2022, 3:21 PM GMT) -- The liquidation of the remaining £141 million ($184 million) in assets that is due to investors in Neil Woodford's defunct flagship equity fund might not be completed until 2023, its authorized manager said on Tuesday. Link Fund Solutions Ltd. said that the liquidation of the Woodford Equity Income Fund may not be completed by the end of 2022 "due to the nature of the fund's remaining assets." The fund had remaining assets of £140.93 million by Feb. 28 in businesses including Atom Bank, drugs firm BenevolentAI and Nexeon, a battery material company. Link has already made four repayments to investors, totaling...

