EU, UK Probe Vehicle Recyclers Over Antitrust Worries

By Silvia Martelli (March 15, 2022, 4:02 PM GMT) -- The European Commission and the U.K.'s antitrust watchdog said Tuesday that they are investigating manufacturers and industry bodies that recycle old or discarded vehicles, citing suspicions of a cartel in the sector as they conducted a bloc-wide raid of companies. The commission's competition directorate and the Competition and Markets Authority said they had reason to be concerned about collusion in the industry for the collection, treatment and recovery of end-of-life cars and vans. These are considered waste because of age-related failures or crashes. The commission said that it has also requested information from several companies, in addition to conducting the raids. Both moves are...

