SEC Commissioner Lee Plans To Step Down As Term Expires

By Dean Seal (March 15, 2022, 11:23 AM EDT) -- Allison Herren Lee, a Democrat on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission whose term expires in June, announced Tuesday that she will not seek a second term at the Wall Street regulator. Lee said in a statement that she will step down from the commission once a successor has been named by the White House and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. The announcement comes less than two months after Republican commissioner Elad Roisman departed the agency, leaving Democrats with a 3-1 majority. After spending more than a decade in various roles at the agency, Lee was tapped to serve as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS