Milbank Re-Raises Associate Salaries To Match Cravath

By Matt Perez (March 15, 2022, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Milbank LLP, which kicked off the latest wave of associate pay raises, told staff on Monday that it would match the prevailing scale set in February by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, Law360 Pulse confirmed on Tuesday. New York City-based Milbank will increase its midlevel and senior associate salaries by between $10,000 and $30,000. Associates at the firm will be paid between $215,000 for the class of 2021 to $415,000 for the class of 2014. The raises will be retroactive to Jan. 1. "On behalf of the partnership, we thank you for your dedication and commitment to achieving the best for our...

