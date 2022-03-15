Linklaters Nabs V&E Finance Trio In London

By Xiumei Dong (March 15, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Linklaters LLP has hired a trio of attorneys from Vinson & Elkins LLP, including the head of the firm's London finance and M&A capital markets, to expand its leveraged finance practice in the U.K. city, the Magic Circle firm announced Tuesday. Noel Hughes, who was the head of V&E's London finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets practice groups, will join Linklaters at the end of March, along with fellow partner Giacomo Reali and counsel Christianne William. All three of them will join Linklaters as partners and will work alongside three other London-based partners, Alek Naidenov, Mark Hageman and Colin Chang, who...

