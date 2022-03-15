Boy Scouts Defense Lead Surprised By Abuse Claim Numbers

By Vince Sullivan (March 15, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The attorney who coordinated the national defense strategy of the Boy Scouts of America before its bankruptcy testified Tuesday in Delaware bankruptcy court that he was surprised that more than 80,000 sex abuse claims were filed in the Chapter 11 case when only about 350 lawsuits had been filed prepetition. During the second day of a virtual confirmation trial, the debtor's national coordinating counsel, Bruce Griggs of Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC, said he did not anticipate that the number of abuse claims would increase so dramatically once the Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy protection in February 2020, but...

