Regulators Aim To Keep 'Qualitative' Element In CRA Overhaul

By Jon Hill (March 15, 2022, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Federal banking regulators said Tuesday that their forthcoming proposal to update their agencies' Community Reinvestment Act rules will seek to preserve a role for examiner judgment in the assessment process used to hand out performance grades to banks. Speaking virtually on a panel at a community development conference, senior officials from the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said that making this CRA grading process more consistent and data-driven is a key priority for their planned overhaul. But they also stressed the importance of ensuring these assessments still give examiners some leeway to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS