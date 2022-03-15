Phone Call Can't Bind Texas Consumer To Arbitration

By Michelle Casady (March 15, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Nationwide Coin and Bullion Reserve Inc. cannot compel arbitration in a dispute with a customer related to coins he purchased because a phone call where he agreed to submit to arbitration was insufficient to trigger the Texas Arbitration Act, a Texas appellate court held Tuesday. In siding with customer William Ciarlone, a three-justice panel of the First Court of Appeals in Houston held that Nationwide "failed to establish the existence of an arbitration agreement" related to Ciarlone's $83,000 purchase of five coins. Nationwide can't rely on an oral exchange between Ciarlone and a Nationwide representative during which Ciarlone allegedly agreed to...

