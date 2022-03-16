Michael Best Beefs Up Chicago Office With IP Pro

By Jasmin Jackson (March 16, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Michael Best & Friedrich LLP has bolstered its intellectual property practice by enlisting a Chicago-based partner from Nixon Peabody LLP who boasts more than 20 years of experience advising clients on patent, trademark and copyright matters. Peter Prommer has guided a vast range of companies throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia on the growth and protection of their IP portfolios. He told Law360 on Wednesday that before joining Michael Best, he'd been "extremely impressed by the firm's presence in the IP space." Prommer said he was "seeking a new platform" to further develop his practice, adding that Michael Best aligns with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS