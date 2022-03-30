Roetzel & Andress Adds Medical Defense Shareholder

By Isaac Monterose (March 30, 2022, 9:21 AM EDT) -- Roetzel & Andress LPA has added a new medical defense shareholder to its Cleveland office, according to an announcement made earlier this month. In a brief interview with Law360 on Tuesday, new Roetzel shareholder Peter J. LoPalo said that he was solicited for the job with the firm's medical defense team of 12 attorneys and described his current position as an opportunity to enter the world of medical defense. "The two main reasons why I made the move was because it gave me an opportunity to get into the specialized field of medical defense, which I had a great interest in,...

