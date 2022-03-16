Cerner Corp. Sued Again In Del. For Oracle Deal Info

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 16, 2022, 12:35 PM EDT) -- A Cerner Corporation shareholder sued in Delaware's Chancery Court on Tuesday in connection with the company's planned $95-per-share acquisition by cloud giant Oracle Corporation, filing the complaint a day before the $28.3 billion tender offer was set to expire. The filing came as Oracle announced it would further extend to April 13 the deadline to complete the deal, which requires antitrust and regulatory review by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission. The offer had been set to expire at midnight Wednesday. In his complaint filed Tuesday, shareholder John Mang sued to enforce his rights under Section 220...

