Wisconsin Sues Over Contamination At Firefighting Test Site

By Mike Curley (March 16, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The Wisconsin attorney general is suing Johnson Controls Inc. and Tyco Fire Products LP for violations of the state's hazardous-substance spills law, saying they failed to report or remediate the discharge of harmful chemicals into groundwater around a Marinette testing facility. In a complaint filed Monday in Marinette County Circuit Court, Attorney General Joshua L. Kaul said Tyco and Johnson, which share a parent company, were responsible for the discharge of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances into the ground at and around the Fire Technology Center in Marinette. According to the suit, Tyco owns the center, and Johnson Controls provides environmental management and consulting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS