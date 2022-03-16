China Fines Actor $16.7M For Tax Evasion

By Matthew Guerry (March 16, 2022, 3:22 PM EDT) -- A Chinese actor is the latest celebrity in the country to be busted for tax evasion, according to state media reports, and faces a fine of 106 million yuan ($16.7 million) as a result. Municipal tax authorities in Shanghai concluded that Deng Lun avoided personal income taxes in 2019 and 2020 by making "fictitious business deals," Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday. Deng is the latest celebrity in China who tax authorities have sought to make an example of for tax evasion. Last month, Chinese officials said they fined a livestreamer 62 million yuan for underpaid taxes. --Editing by Neil Cohen....

