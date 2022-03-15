Hospitals' Communicable Disease Coverage Bid Fails For Now

By Shawn Rice (March 15, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A group of Augusta University hospitals can't yet prove the actual presence of the coronavirus to trigger communicable disease coverage with Affiliated FM Insurance Co., a Georgia federal judge ruled Tuesday, also saying the reasoning behind hospital orders restricting access to parts of the premises wasn't clear. U.S. District Judge J. Randal Hall tossed the majority of the claims by the university's hospitals, siding with Affiliated FM that there wasn't any physical loss or damage caused by the public health orders or COVID-19 to trigger business interruption or civil authority coverage. "Although plaintiffs allege the insured locations suffered from unbreathable air...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS