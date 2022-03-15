Ethereum Biz Tops $7B Valuation In S&C-Guided Round

By Elise Hansen (March 15, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- ConsenSys, a startup focused on software for the ethereum blockchain, said Tuesday its valuation has more than doubled since November and now tops $7 billion with its latest Sullivan & Cromwell LLP-guided financing. New York-based ConsenSys said it brought in $450 million from a range of high-profile and specialized investors. The Series D round comes just months after ConsenSys' $200 million Series C financing in November, and its valuation has more than doubled with the latest round, the announcement said. ConsenSys focuses on software for the ethereum blockchain, a programmable blockchain that underpins numerous digital-asset innovations such as nonfungible tokens. The...

