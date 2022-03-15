MoFo Grabs 2 More Perkins Coie Corporate Attys In Cal.

By James Mills (March 15, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP continued to plunder the ranks of Perkins Coie LLP as the firm brought in two corporate attorneys as partners in its Bay Area offices, the firm announced Tuesday. Daphne M. Higgs and Teresa M.L. Tate, who were both with Perkins Coie for 14 years, have joined the Morrison & Foerster corporate department. Higgs joins the firm's technology transactions group in the Palo Alto office, and Tate joins the mergers and acquisitions and emerging companies and venture capital (ECVC) groups in the San Francisco office. They are the fourth and fifth Perkins Coie attorneys in California to move...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS