Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Food Co. Says Rival Made Off With Secret Flautas Recipe

By Gina Kim (March 15, 2022, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Passport Foods asked a California federal court to block a rival from selling flautas based on Passport's top-secret recipe, saying Tuesday its former business partner's copycat flautas illegally compete with Passport's on Costco shelves.

Passport Foods, maker of Sofia's Kitchen Organic Chicken Flautas, asked the court in to preliminarily enjoin Culinary International LLC and its affiliate, Simple Foods LLC, from selling Simple Foods' Market Street Specialty Foods Organic Chicken & Cheese Flautas at Costco locations, "subject to a 60-day phase-out period." Passport argued that the preliminary injunction is warranted because it is likely to win its trade secret claim, which it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!