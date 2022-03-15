Food Co. Says Rival Made Off With Secret Flautas Recipe

By Gina Kim (March 15, 2022, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Passport Foods asked a California federal court to block a rival from selling flautas based on Passport's top-secret recipe, saying Tuesday its former business partner's copycat flautas illegally compete with Passport's on Costco shelves. Passport Foods, maker of Sofia's Kitchen Organic Chicken Flautas, asked the court in to preliminarily enjoin Culinary International LLC and its affiliate, Simple Foods LLC, from selling Simple Foods' Market Street Specialty Foods Organic Chicken & Cheese Flautas at Costco locations, "subject to a 60-day phase-out period." Passport argued that the preliminary injunction is warranted because it is likely to win its trade secret claim, which it...

