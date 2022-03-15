Condo Co. Says Insurer Owes $20M For Hurricane Damage

By Hope Patti (March 15, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- An insurer breached its contract by refusing to cover damage caused by Hurricane Irma, a condo association told a Florida federal court on Tuesday, saying wind damage is covered under its all-risk commercial property policy. Eldorado Towers Condominium Association Inc. is seeking to recover more than $20 million from Rockhill Insurance Co. for extensive wind damage that it said the insurer wrongfully denied coverage and payment for. "By unjustifiably refusing to provide any insurance benefits at all to its insured, Rockhill breached its contractual obligations under the policy," Eldorado said. "There is no defense or excuse for Rockhill's refusal to provide...

