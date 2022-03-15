Judge Won't Toss Teva's Migraine Drug IP Suit Against Eli Lilly

By Jasmin Jackson (March 15, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge refused on Tuesday to boot Teva Pharmaceutical's patent suit against rival Eli Lilly over a competing migraine medication, ruling that Eli Lilly was relying on claim construction arguments that were inappropriate at this early stage of the case. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs found that Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH has thrown enough weight behind its claims that a headache prevention medicine by Eli Lilly and Co., known as Emgality, is directly infringing or inducing infringement of two patents for Teva's rival migraine preventative Ajovy. Eli Lilly had tried to toss the suit in a motion to...

