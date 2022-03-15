Del. Judge Trims Purification Patent Suit Against Bio-Rad

By Dani Kass (March 15, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has held that Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. didn't infringe most of a Cytiva patent for purifying proteins, but refused to invalidate any of the five patents in the litigation. U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly on Monday granted Bio-Rad summary judgment of noninfringement, concluding Cytiva Sweden AB hadn't proven that Bio-Rad directed its purifier systems to be used in a way that would infringe most — but not all — of U.S. Patent No. 9,709,590's asserted claims. However, the judge also said it's too soon for Bio-Rad's other summary judgment bid, which asked to invalidate all asserted patents as...

