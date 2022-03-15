Latham & Watkins Hires Paul Hastings' Securities Co-Chair

By Sarah Jarvis (March 15, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP announced Tuesday that it has hired the former chair of Paul Hastings LLP's corporate practice in its San Diego office to be a partner in Latham's capital markets and public company representation practices. Teri O'Brien, who was also the global co-chair of Paul Hastings' securities and capital markets practice group, works in all areas of corporate and securities law, with a primary focus on capital markets transactions and public company representation, according to Latham's announcement. She is still based in San Diego with Latham, and her LinkedIn profile indicates that she joined the firm this month. O'Brien said...

