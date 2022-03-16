In A Democracy, ESG Efforts Should Take A Global Outlook

By Bradford Cornell and Jason Hsu (March 16, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Every society, no matter its form of governance, faces the same fundamental questions in establishing their environmental and social policies: (1) Who should set the rules? (2) What should the rules be? In particular, to what extent should either function be allocated to corporations? American advocates of environmental, social and corporate governance, or ESG, directives effectively argue that more control should reside with private corporations, rather than government organizations, but this viewpoint begs for a broader perspective. In particular, to what extent should either function be allocated to corporations? In his classic 1970 New York Times article, economist Milton Friedman anticipated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS