Retailer CafePress To Pay $500K For Covering Up Data Breach

By Ben Kochman (March 16, 2022, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Online retailer CafePress will pay $500,000 and improve its cybersecurity program to end a U.S. Federal Trade Commission probe into its failure to disclose a breach that exposed Social Security numbers, the consumer protection watchdog has said. The company, which sells customizable t-shirts, mugs and other items, also stored customers' personal details like Social Security numbers and password reset answers in clear, readable text within its network, leaving them at high risk of a cyberattack, the FTC said in a news release on Tuesday. CafePress' lax security measures led to a cybercriminal in February 2019 making off with more than 180,000...

