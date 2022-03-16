Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Firms Fight Over 30-Day Delay Bid In Sberbank Suit

By Rachel Rippetoe (March 16, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- White & Case LLP and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP fired back at Jenner & Block's "incendiary rhetoric" as they wrestle in New York federal court over whether the firms should be granted a 30-day stay as they seek to drop Sberbank of Russia as a client in a lawsuit over the 2014 downing of a commercial airliner over eastern Ukraine.

In a letter on Tuesday, White & Case and Debevoise called Jenner & Block's opposition to its request for a brief stay so that Sberbank can find new counsel "surprising and unwarranted."

"Nowhere does Sberbank even intimate that it 'requires more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!