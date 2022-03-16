White & Case Defends 30-Day Delay Bid In Sberbank Suit

By Rachel Rippetoe (March 16, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- White & Case LLP fired back at Jenner & Block's "incendiary rhetoric" as they wrestle in New York federal court over whether White & Case and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP should be granted a 30-day stay as they seek to drop Sberbank of Russia as a client in a lawsuit over the 2014 downing of a commercial airliner over eastern Ukraine. In a letter on Tuesday, White & Case called Jenner & Block's opposition to its request for a brief stay so that Sberbank can find new counsel "surprising and unwarranted." "Nowhere does Sberbank even intimate that it 'requires more time'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS