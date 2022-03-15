Raskin Withdraws As Biden's Pick For Fed Supervision Chief

By Jon Hill (March 15, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Sarah Bloom Raskin pulled out of the running for the top bank regulatory job at the Federal Reserve on Tuesday as it became clear that she would not have united Democratic support to overcome Republican opposition to her nomination. In a White House statement, President Joe Biden praised Raskin's "unparalleled experience," but said her nomination to become the Fed's next vice chair for supervision had been subjected to "baseless attacks from industry and conservative interest groups." Sarah Bloom Raskin has withdrawn her nomination to be the Federal Reserve's vice chair for supervision, after facing what President Joe Biden called "baseless attacks from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS