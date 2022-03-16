Health Plans Sue Walgreens Over Prescription Drug Prices

By Lauraann Wood (March 16, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A group of health plan providers accused Walgreens Tuesday in Illinois federal court of overcharging them hundreds of millions of dollars by inflating the brand and generic drug prices the pharmacy retailer listed on reimbursement claims it gave them. The plans say the $10 billion in reimbursement claims Walgreens has submitted to them since 2007 have unlawfully listed prescription drug prices that "were regularly five, ten, or even twenty" times higher than the usual and customary prices the pharmacy retailer typically charged its cash-paying customers, which they say goes against federal and industry standards. Walgreens executed its fraud by offering customers...

