Liberty Unit Doesn't Owe Coverage In Eateries' Virus Suit

By Eli Flesch (March 16, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT) -- A group of Mississippi restaurant operators lost their bid for coverage of their pandemic-related losses from a Liberty Mutual unit when a federal judge decided they didn't allege the presence of the coronavirus at their properties. U.S. District Judge Debra M. Brown on Tuesday said University Management Inc. and three other restaurant operators couldn't show in their suit against State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance Co. that government orders meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were put in place to address contamination at their eateries. "The express language of the executive orders directly contradicts UMI's position because it addresses the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS