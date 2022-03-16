EU Could Use WTO Against US Electric Car Tax Credits

By Todd Buell (March 16, 2022, 12:30 PM EDT) -- The European Commission may challenge proposed tax credits for electric vehicles at the World Trade Organization if this part of proposed American legislation ends up becoming law, a top European official said. European Union official Valdis Dombrovskis said the European Commission is closely following the status of proposed tax credits for electric vehicles in the U.S. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) In a letter to a member of the European Parliament dated Tuesday, European Union Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said the commission, the EU's executive arm, is closely following the status of proposed tax credits for electric vehicles in the U.S. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS